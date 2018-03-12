[The Church Blog] Tope Alabi and Nathaniel Bassey are ready to give us the collab to end all collabs

We are not even going to act like this is normal and we are only slightly excited about it. No!

When Nathaniel Bassey tells us to watch out for anything; its something big, something great and of course, something really light extraordinary.

But, this time it’s different.

It’s different because the announcement and the joy it brings is in two phases. First that Nathaniel Bassey is releasing a single and secondly, that he would be featuring Tope Alabi on that single. The upcoming single has been titled Awamaridi; a Yoruba word that translates as The one whose source is Unsearchable.

There are too many reasons why a collab between Tope Alabi and Nathaniel Bassey is just perfect; one of them being that they both possess prophetic signature sound. Another reason being that these two are radicals for Christ that we know, we love and we appreciate.

WATCH OUT ! A post shared by Nathaniel Bassey (@nathanielblow) on Mar 10, 2018 at 11:10pm PST

We have prayed and fasted looked forward to this collaboration to end all collaborations from two of our all-time faves; Tope Alabi and Nathaniel Bassey for a long time and now that it is here, we are fully ready for it.

See, Nathaniel Bassey is not Yoruba but after that beautiful rendition of Alagbada ina, we should all just conclude he has mastered the art of Yoruba speaking. Although the release date of the song has not been announced, we know it’s soon.

Uncle Nathaniel Bassey, we are just looking at you with our “shebi you will soon release another album” eye.

And for the first time this month, we cannot but imagine how utterly beautiful The Experience 2018 would be.

We wait, patiently.