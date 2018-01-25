[The Church Blog] #WAFBEC2018 kicks off with a night of the word and rejoicing

The sixth edition of the West African Faith Believers Convention (WAFBEC) kicked off amidst all the anticipation and excitement yesterday, 24th January 2018. The event put together by Pastor Poju and Toyin Oyemade, lead Pastors at Covenant Christian Centre is designed to teach believers the rudiments of faith and its applicability in everyday life, birthing results that touch on the complete man, (i.e.) the Spirit, the Soul and the body.

The opening night of the conference kicked off with a session of electrifying worship in songs by the church choir after which Pastor Poju Oyemade took over to begin his session.

In his opening session, Poju Oyemade encouraged younger ministers to endure sufferings for the sake of Christ and ensure they learn all that should be learnt from every situation. Speaking from the book of 2 Corinthians, he explained that ministers of God are invited to conferences like this for impartation, so that they may pass across the comfort they received when they went through their trying times.

Rev. Mark Hankins, the second speaker for the evening did not leave any stone unturned as he, alongside his wife, Trina Hankins ministered in various capacities in worship and prophecy in the Spirit. He taught afterwards on the impact of joy on the faith of a believer encouraging the congregation to count challenges all joy. Quoting C.S. Lewis, he said Joy is serious business in heaven.

The event continues every day until February 3rd, 2018 with morning, afternoon and evening sessions and promises to get better as the days go by.

For the full schedule and more information about WAFBEC, follow the link here.