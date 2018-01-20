[The Church Blog] Here’s all you need to know about WAFBEC 2018

The countdown has begun. It’s less than 5 days to the WAFBEC 2018; an immersion in about 72 sessions of God’s word and demonstrations of His Spirit. WAFBEC is a gathering of believers who are willing to be thought the rudiments of Faith and its applicability in everyday life, birthing results that touch on the complete man, (i.e.) the Spirit, the Soul and the body.

As the conference draws near and we brace ourselves for this epochal meeting, it’s vital to keep ourselves acquainted with the necessary information.

Here are a few things you need to know about the upcoming conference

The first edition of WAFBEC held in 2013 at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan and has become a yearly “interdenominational” Pentecostal conference organised by Covenant Christian Centre

The conference kicks off on Wednesday, 24th January 2018 with the opening night at 5.30pm.

From the 25th to the 2nd of February there will be morning, afternoon and evening sessions. Morning sessions which will start at 9.00am, Afternoon sessions at 1.30pm and Evening sessions at 5.30pm.

The venue for all the sessions is The Covenant Place Iganmu (right next to the national theatre).

There will, however, be viewing centres at Abuja and Lekki to cater for those located around those centres.

Online live streaming options on Facebook and youtube will also available.

The morning and afternoon sessions are characterized by intensive sessions in the word while the evening sessions are HolyGhost meetings with expressions of power.

Several ministers from all over the world will be ministering in the word and spirit at this year’s WAFBEC.

A detailed schedule of all ministers and sessions for the 2018 edition of WAFBEC has been recently released by the WAFBEC team and can be found below. However, the schedule is subject to slight changes as led by the Spirit.

See full schedule below:

Kindly note that The Honour Night and The Holy Ghost Service will hold on Friday, 2nd February 2018.

Although program is free to attend, registration is necessary and can be done here.