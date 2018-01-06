[The Church Blog] Dr. Creflo Dollar, Sam Adeyemi, Tony Rapu, Poju Oyemade and Others to minister at WAFBEC 2018

It’s going to be an immersion in over 50 sessions of God’s word and demonstrations of His Spirit at the 2018 Edition of The West African Faith Believers’ Convention (WAFBEC 2018). The fifth edition of the annual conference of feasting on wisdom and rejoicing in the spirit, WAFBEC is finally upon us.

The event will last for a period of 12 days. 12 Days of Teaching, Training, Correction, Instruction & Impartation. The conference will also feature the finest teachers of faith from all over the world: Poju Bishop Keith & Pastor Deborah Butler, Dr Creflo & Pastor Taffi Dollar, Rev. Mark & Trina Hankins, Dr Bill Winston & much more. Alongside the hosts, Pastor Poju and Toyin Oyemade, we will be Bishop Keith Butler -Bishop Francis Wale Oke, Pastor Sarah Omakwu, Dr Bill Winston, Rev.Mark Hankins, Rev. Sam Adeyemi, Pastor Taffi Dollar, Pastor Tony Rapu, Rev. Victor Adeyemi, Rev. Funke Adejumo, Pastor Andy Osakwe and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo..

According to Pastor Poju Oyemade, the emphasis on this year’s edition of WAFBEC is on prayer. One of the major goals of the annual conference is to acquaint the younger generation with the truths found and embraced by the older generation that really made a serious impact on things and also bring in men who are the principal spiritual sons of those who birthed and taught those truths.

The annual conference is hosted by Pastor Poju and Toyin Oyemade, Lead Pastors at Covenant Christian centre. The conference will last from the 24th January – 3rd February 2018. WAFBEC will be characterized by morning, afternoon and evening sessions. The evening sessions are specially packed for Holy Ghost Meetings and Impartation services.

Venue: Covenant Place, Iganmu, right beside National Theatre, Lagos

WAFBEC 2018 is powered by Covenant Christian Centre.

The program is free to attend but you need to register to attend here.

Watch the event teaser below

