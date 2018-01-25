The GHAV Summit: A panel mixer on ‘Humanitarians in the 21ST Century’

“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others” – Ghandi
GIRL HUB AFRICA VOLUNTEERS NETWORK, an all female network of professional volunteers, is proud to present the maiden edition of The Generation of Humanitarians and Volunteers Summit – THE GHAV SUMMIT which is guaranteed to be a signature empowerment and transformational program.
The GHAV Summit is a free event designed to imbibe the essence and benefits of VOLUNTEERING to its participants. The mission is to empower young African youths through volunteering to be economically, mentally and socially self sufficient whilst being valuable members of the society, making positive impact.
The event creates an international platform that connects established humanitarians with aspiring ones, through an exclusive experiential panel discussion and mixer to unlearn, learn and relearn the pathways of life and living for moving beyond success, into significance, influence and legacy.
Who can attend THE GHAV SUMMIT? Aspiring young African humanitarians who want to give back their professional services as volunteers, embrace volunteering, learn from it and grow through it – to achieve sustainable development, make maximum impact, transform their lives and the lives of others, and ultimately, fulfil purpose.
Date: Saturday 3rd February 2018
Venue: Laroche Leadership Foundation, Gbagada Lagos
Time: 8am
Attendance is free; however registration is mandatory via this link – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-ghav-summit-tickets-42071679526
There is no entry without registration as seats are limited!
Confirmed speakers:
1) Mrs Mercy Makinde
Founder, AMAZING AMAZON INITIATIVE
2) Osas Ighodalo Ajibade
FOUNDER, JOYFUL JOY FOUNDATION
3) Hauwa Ojeifo
FOUNDER, She Writes Woman
4) Osasu Igbinedion
FOUNDER, The Osasu show and the Osasu show foundation
5) Dr Abosede Lewu
FOUNDER, GIRLSAIDE INITIATIVE
6) Barr Michael Sunbola
FOUNDER, Lagos Food Bank Initiative and Pundict Advocates
7) Shade Ladipo
Media personality
8) Mrs Marina Osoba
Administrator, Laroche leadership foundation
9) Olive Emodi
Lawyer and Media personality
10) Ayo Thompson
Media personality
11) Deyemi Okanlawon
Nollywood Actor
12) Mayowa Ekpo
Media personality
13) Bolanle Olukanni
Media personality and Humanitarian
14) Mrs Tolulope Falowo
FOUNDER – Cancer Aware Nigeria
15) Michelle Dede
Nollywood actress and Media personality
The GHAV Summit is proudly supported by Genevieve Magazine, Pulse, Exquisite Magazine, Fuze, Pidgin Blog, YNaija, NTA10, Bella Naija, Wilsons Lemonade, Joyful Joy Foundation, Social Prefect, Laroche leadership foundation, WOMEN OF RU BIES, Brencare foundation, Dawn juice, Red19 photography, Lifestyle extra and Vpcube photography.
