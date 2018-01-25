The GHAV Summit: A panel mixer on ‘Humanitarians in the 21ST Century’

“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others” – Ghandi

GIRL HUB AFRICA VOLUNTEERS NETWORK, an all female network of professional volunteers, is proud to present the maiden edition of The Generation of Humanitarians and Volunteers Summit – THE GHAV SUMMIT which is guaranteed to be a signature empowerment and transformational program.

The GHAV Summit is a free event designed to imbibe the essence and benefits of VOLUNTEERING to its participants. The mission is to empower young African youths through volunteering to be economically, mentally and socially self sufficient whilst being valuable members of the society, making positive impact.

The event creates an international platform that connects established humanitarians with aspiring ones, through an exclusive experiential panel discussion and mixer to unlearn, learn and relearn the pathways of life and living for moving beyond success, into significance, influence and legacy.

Who can attend THE GHAV SUMMIT? Aspiring young African humanitarians who want to give back their professional services as volunteers, embrace volunteering, learn from it and grow through it – to achieve sustainable development, make maximum impact, transform their lives and the lives of others, and ultimately, fulfil purpose.

Date: Saturday 3rd February 2018

Venue: Laroche Leadership Foundation, Gbagada Lagos

Time: 8am

Attendance is free; however registration is mandatory via this link – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-ghav-summit-tickets-42071679526

There is no entry without registration as seats are limited!

Confirmed speakers:

1) Mrs Mercy Makinde

Founder, AMAZING AMAZON INITIATIVE

2) Osas Ighodalo Ajibade

FOUNDER, JOYFUL JOY FOUNDATION

3) Hauwa Ojeifo

FOUNDER, She Writes Woman

4) Osasu Igbinedion

FOUNDER, The Osasu show and the Osasu show foundation

5) Dr Abosede Lewu

FOUNDER, GIRLSAIDE INITIATIVE

6) Barr Michael Sunbola

FOUNDER, Lagos Food Bank Initiative and Pundict Advocates

7) Shade Ladipo

Media personality

8) Mrs Marina Osoba

Administrator, Laroche leadership foundation

9) Olive Emodi

Lawyer and Media personality

10) Ayo Thompson

Media personality

11) Deyemi Okanlawon

Nollywood Actor

12) Mayowa Ekpo

Media personality

13) Bolanle Olukanni

Media personality and Humanitarian

14) Mrs Tolulope Falowo

FOUNDER – Cancer Aware Nigeria

15) Michelle Dede

Nollywood actress and Media personality

The GHAV Summit is proudly supported by Genevieve Magazine, Pulse, Exquisite Magazine, Fuze, Pidgin Blog, YNaija, NTA10, Bella Naija, Wilsons Lemonade, Joyful Joy Foundation, Social Prefect, Laroche leadership foundation, WOMEN OF RU BIES, Brencare foundation, Dawn juice, Red19 photography, Lifestyle extra and Vpcube photography.