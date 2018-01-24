Today’s Noisemakers: Henry Okelue, Olumide Makanjuola, Pope Francis, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Pope Francis

There is no such thing as harmless disinformation; trusting in falsehood can have dire consequences. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) January 24, 2018

Pope Francis now condemns Fake News. Most likely still apologising for his comment in Chile, where he said he cannot stay true to condemning Paedophile Priests, saying they needed to provide evidence.

2. Aminu Gamawa

It will be hard for them to respond because: 1. They can’t accuse him of being a PDP Member 2. They can’t accuse him of being ATIKU supporter 3. They can’t accuse him of seeking for appointment 4. They can’t dismiss him as a hater 5. They can’t dismiss him as irrelevant. https://t.co/Q6uqaomA5X — Dr. Aminu Gamawa (@aminugamawa) January 23, 2018

3. Baba Folarin

Someone said as a Nigerian parent, the best gift you can give your kids is dual citizenship & people are saying who will build the nation? You that doesn't have dual citizenship, how is the nation building going? E Pele o bricklayer. — Baba Folarin (@That_IjebuBadoo) January 23, 2018

4. Mustapha Kiri

The growing number of people i spoke to in person wants the head of the @PoliceNG fired. Because he gives no immediate attention to the challenges we face as a people. For what they did to our dear @obyezeks i despise the police @fkeyamo @adeyanjudeji — Mustapha Bukar Kiri (@mustapha_kiri) January 24, 2018

To condemn their actions and make demands such that occurrences like that do not repeat itself, might be more appropriate though.

5. Temisan Okomi

In 2011, President Buhari garnered 0.3% of the votes in Abia. In 2015, with the power of the political monolith behind him, he amassed a whopping 3.4% of the votes. Forget "Movements," The Opposition should be thinking about votes in swing areas. Not white noise.#Pragmatism101 — Temisan Okomi (@temiokomi) January 24, 2018

6. Olumide Makanjuola

Such a rich advise, coming from a man who almost got a third term agenda passed. https://t.co/JWJsMy9KVb — Olumide F Makanjuola (@O_Makanjuola) January 24, 2018

A counter reaction to Obasanjo’s explosive letter.

And this…

No matter what direction the will of the people of Nigeria swing in 2019, @MBuhari must make sure that will prevails, even if it does not favour him. He must ensure a free, fair, and credible election takes place and the people's votes count. — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) January 24, 2018

7. Shehu Sani

When Baba fired missiles to the National Assembly and called its members unarmed robbers you celebrated him;today his missiles landed on the Rock of Aso and you want to demonize him. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) January 24, 2018

Still on the matter – Obasanjo’s ‘letter bomb’ to Buhari.