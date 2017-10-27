CJN receives lists of all high-profile corruption cases

The office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, has begun processing lists of all high-profile corruption cases in Nigeria following the submission of the lists by the heads of federal courts and state chief judges, Premium Times reports.
The report: A source at the office of the CJN on Friday said that all the courts and states have complied with the directive by Onnoghen to compile and forward the lists to his office.
According to the source who asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorised to speak with the media, the data containing all relevant information on the cases will be presented to the Anti-Corruption Cases Trial Monitoring Committee as early as next week.
Same old stories, EVERY JUDGES WANTS THEIR QUOTA OF THE LOOT CASH FROM GEJ’ HISTORICAL LOOTED REGIME- DON.T FORGET GOV, WIKE HAS OVER 50 JUDGES IN HIS SECRET PAYROLL INCLUDING 5 AT THE SUPREME COURT.. THOSE SO’CALLED SANs THAT TURNED THEMSELVES TO BE SENIOR ADVOCATE OF THE LOOTERS MUST BE SHOWN THE EXIT DOOR FROM BAR BENCH. i.e. MIKE OZEKHOME / IFEDAYO ADEDIPE / KANU AGABI