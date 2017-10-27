CJN receives lists of all high-profile corruption cases

The office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, has begun processing lists of all high-profile corruption cases in Nigeria following the submission of the lists by the heads of federal courts and state chief judges, Premium Times reports.

The report: A source at the office of the CJN on Friday said that all the courts and states have complied with the directive by Onnoghen to compile and forward the lists to his office.

According to the source who asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorised to speak with the media, the data containing all relevant information on the cases will be presented to the Anti-Corruption Cases Trial Monitoring Committee as early as next week.