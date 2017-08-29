CNN reporter makes sarcastic disclosure about Trump’s conference

Jim Sciutto of CNN has pointed out a seemingly unpopular note from President Donald Trump’s earlier press conference from the White House.

Trump, few hours ago, had a joint conference with Finnish President, Sauli Niinisto where he passed comments justifying his decision to pardon former Arizona sheriff, Joe Arpaio and also commended the efforts of rescue officials and concerned government agents in the ongoing devastating hurricane rocking the border state of Texas.

However, one of the missing spark in the President’s speech was made bare by Jim Sciutto who amusingly took a swipe at the president.

Tweeting from his twitter handle, Jim wrote: “Asked why he pardoned #Arpiao in midst of#Harvey , POTUS says “I assumed the ratings would be higher”

The tweet has since sparked fierce criticisms from numerous replies.

Many were left dumbfounded while others couldn’t believe their ears.

Jim Sciutto is a Chief National Security Correspondent for CNN, reporting and providing analysis on all aspects of U.S. national security, including foreign policy, the military, terrorism, and the intelligence community.