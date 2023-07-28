Comedian ‘I Go Save’ Says Skit Makers Have Shorter Shelf Life in Comedy

In a recent appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast, the renowned Nigerian comedian, I Go Save, expressed his fascinating insights into the fast-rising genre of skit-making, believing that its popularity is akin to the awe-inspiring eruption of a volcano.

However, he emphasized that despite the initial explosion of fame, skit makers face a comparatively short lifespan in the comedy industry.

When asked about his thoughts on whether skit-making would one day outshine traditional standup comedy, I-Go-Save candidly remarked, “In the eyes of the public, that’s what it looks like, but I’ll say it as it is. For skit-making, once it starts, it erupts like a volcano. But I think, in my opinion, the lifespan is short. Do you understand? They eventually cool down.”

Indeed, I Go Save’s astute observation highlights the meteoric rise of skit makers who captivate audiences with their short and snappy comedic performances. Their ability to deliver laughter in just a few seconds has earned them widespread admiration, particularly in the age of social media. Nevertheless, he argues that longevity in the comedy arena is a privilege reserved for those engaged in traditional standup comedy.

Drawing a sharp contrast between the two comedy genres, the Last One Laughing contestant asserted, “Comedians would be around and do their thing for years. We have had many skit makers who have come that we don’t hear from anymore; they did not last three minutes or even up to three years.”

While I Go Save acknowledges the artistry and dedication of skit-makers, he makes it evident that the test of time proves to be their Achilles’ heel. Skit-makers may achieve viral fame and immense popularity, but sustaining it over the years remains a formidable challenge.

Despite his reservations about their lasting power, I Go Save reveals his admiration for skit makers, singling out Sabinus as his favorite. He commends their ability to craft witty and impactful punchlines within the constraints of mere seconds, an impressive feat that earns his utmost respect.

“I love skit makers,” he enthused, “comedy used to be five minutes on YouTube, then they did it on Instagram in just 15 seconds. To make Nigerians laugh in 15 seconds is not easy, I respect them. A lot of these skit makers have delved into standup comedy as well and are doing very well.”

The opinion expressed by popular Nigerian comedian I Go Save regarding the short lifespan of skit makers in the comedy industry is an interesting perspective worth considering. His comparison of skit-making’s popularity to an erupting volcano highlights the rapid rise and attention that skit-makers can achieve in today’s social media-driven world. Indeed, skit makers have gained immense popularity and amassed large followings through platforms like YouTube and Instagram due to their ability to deliver quick and impactful comedic content.

However, I Go Save’s concern about the short-lived nature of skit-maker careers also raises important questions about the sustainability of this genre in the long term. The transient nature of internet fame and the constant need to create fresh, engaging content may present challenges for skit makers in maintaining their audience’s interest over time.

On the other hand, I Go Save’s admiration for skit makers and their knack for making people laugh in just a few seconds showcases the undeniable talent and creativity within this niche. Their ability to adapt and even transition into traditional standup comedy demonstrates the versatility and potential for growth in their careers.

In the larger context, the comedy industry continues to evolve, and skit makers have undeniably carved out a significant space for themselves. The intersection of digital media, social platforms, and comedy has created new opportunities for artists to connect with audiences worldwide.

Ultimately, the success and longevity of skit makers in the comedy industry will depend on their adaptability, the quality of their content, and their ability to diversify their creative endeavors. While skit making may experience fluctuations in popularity, the art of making people laugh will always be in demand, and talented comedians, whether in skits or standup, will continue to find their place in the entertainment landscape.

