The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

The Witcher season 3 volume 2 (Netflix)

Henry Cavill is making his final appearance as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season 3. He’s leaving the role, and Liam Hemsworth will take over in season 4. We don’t know how the transition will be explained yet.

Right now, in the show, Geralt is in trouble. He’s held at knifepoint by Dijkstra, and he’s realized that they made a mistake in identifying the mage behind the experiments on half-elves like Ciri. The real mastermind is Vilgefortz. Geralt and Yennefer have to stop him quickly.

Streaming now on Netflix

Harley Quinn season 4 (Max)

Our favorite on-screen couple, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, are back, but they’re on opposite sides now. Harley has turned over a new leaf and is working with the Bat family, while Batman is behind bars. On the other hand, Poison Ivy is leading the Legion of Doom with Lex Luthor.

As the action unfolds on the streets of Gotham, Harley and Ivy’s relationship is tested. Their conflicting roles cause tension between them. Adding to the mix, Harley’s new teammates, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Robin, find it challenging to adapt to her unpredictable and chaotic style.

Streaming now on Max

The Beanie Bubble (Apple TV Plus)

This year has seen a surge of corporate biopics, and now we have one about the Beanie Babies craze from the mid-’90s. You remember those adorable stuffed toys that became a must-have for kids and adults alike overnight.

The film follows Ty Warner (Zach Galifianakis), the creator of Beanie Babies in 1993. Initially disappointed by sluggish sales, Ty receives assistance from three female colleagues (Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook, and Geraldine Viswanathan) who come up with a brilliant plan. This plan briefly turns Beanie Babies into something as valuable as gold. However, as we all know, rapid rises are often followed by hard falls. The movie chronicles how the craze soared and eventually faced a downfall.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Yahoo+ (Netflix)

Two childhood friends, Ose and Abacha, found themselves frustrated by their inability to break into Nollywood, so they turned to fraud as a side hustle. However, their venture into Yahoo (online fraud) didn’t yield quick results as they had hoped.

Fortunately, luck was on their side when Mansa, a crime lord based in Hong Kong, approached them with an offer to introduce them to Yahoo+.

Streaming now on Netflix

LOL: Last One Laughing Naija (Prime Video)

Basketmouth brings together 10 of Nigeria’s funniest and wildest comedians for a unique challenge. They’ll be locked in a room for six hours, and their mission is to make each other laugh while avoiding laughter themselves.

The ultimate prize is a whopping 40,000,000 Naira to be donated to a charity of the winner’s choice. It’s a battle of wit and humor, and the last comedian standing with a straight face takes home the prize!

Streaming now on Prime Video

The Locksmith (Prime Video)

Fresh out of prison, a reformed thief is eager to rebuild his life and reconnect with his daughter and ex-fiancé. But it’s not an easy path, and he’s determined to make things right. Utilizing his extraordinary locksmith skills, he tries to navigate his way back into their lives. However, everything takes a tumultuous turn when an unexpected disappearance shakes up his plans, leading him down a gripping and unpredictable path.

Streaming now on Prime Video