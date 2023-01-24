‘It’s disrespectful to label female BBNaija stars sluts’ – Kess slams Nedu 

Kess, or BBNaija housemate Kesiena Adjekpovu, has taken a subtle jab at radio host Nedu Wazobia.

On Tuesday, Kess resorted to Twitter to confront the frequent sexism and harassment aimed at the female BBNija housemates.

This tweet was posted after the most recent edition of the “Honest Bunch” podcast, in which Nedu discussed the lavish lifestyles of several of the Big Brother Nigeria housemates.

Nedu said that the women competing on BBNaija were merely there to promote prostitution.

Nedu had insinuated that ladies who take part in the show are only on BBNaija to offer their bodies for sex and get clients.

“Big brother shoots you up but there’s no substance to hold you on to,” he had said.

“Na Kpekus most of them get to offer, they intentionally go there just to get customers.”

The comment, however, did not go down well with Kess who took to Twitter to counter the radio personality.

Although the reality star didn’t mention names, he warned the general public against “tagging female BBNaija housemates as sluts”, adding that it is “distasteful”.

“This trend of tagging female Big Brother housemates as sluts is distasteful,” he wrote.

“95% of them are highly intelligent, sufficiently independent, super talented, and are legit hustlers. It is unfair to undermine their hard work.”

