I will never leave my marriage because of infidelity – Patience Ozokwor

Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, has revealed why she will never leave her marriage over infidelity.

The actress made this known during a recent interview on Mercy Johnson’s weekly cook show, ‘Mercy’s Menu’.

Mercy asked her what was her opinion on infidelity, she replied saying, “She was not going to leave her marriage for anyone.”

The Nollywood matriarch said, “Me, I’m not going to leave my house for anybody. You are the visitor that came in. Find your way out.

“I will hold my family, polish it, sweep out all the debts, and then have a peaceful home again.”

She also spoke on why she wouldn’t advise divorce in marriages, but separation instead, adding that God is not against separation.

“God is not against separation. What God doesn’t want is divorce.

“God is not saying we should not divorce because sometimes he does not know that we have violated – No,” she said.

“Coming from a Christian background, we are not allowed to divorce.

“If you pray and the man turns around to become something else, escape for dear life because it is only those who are alive that can tell the story. When you are dead, nobody can tell.”

