Court stops Kano Assembly from investigating bribery allegation against Ganduje

A High Court sitting in Kano has issued an interim injunction stopping the Kano House of Assembly from investigating the bribery allegation against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The presiding judge, Justice A.T. Badamasi gave the order on Monday which was sought by one Muhammad Zubair on behalf of Lawyers for Sustainable Democration of Nigeria.

Badamasi directed the committee investigating the matter to maintain the status quo ante pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The Respondents should be served before the closed (sic) of work today.

Accelerated hearing is hereby ordered and the respondents are given 4 days to respond to this application after service.

Parties should maintain status quo ante pending the determination of the motion on notice.”

Joined as defendants in the suit are the Kano State House of Assembly, the House committee investigating the allegation against Governor Ganduje, and the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in the state.

He thereafter adjourned the case till Monday next week for the hearing.

