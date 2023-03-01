There’s wisdom in entrusting him with our future – Ganduje celebrates Tinubu’s win

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, has congratulated Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for winning the presidential election.

In a statement by Abba Anwar, his chief press secretary, Ganduje commended the struggle and commitment of Tinubu’s “political dynasty”.

He described Tinubu as “a master strategist, a builder of man and space, an acknowledged brilliant political leader, a leader with national spread, an enduring and ensuring promoter of sustainable democracy and development and a skillful mover”.

“Tinubu’s genuine investment in human, national development, and national integration played some critical roles in endearing him to all sections of the country,” he said.

“Tinubu’s decades-long fight for the restoration of democracy in the country is well understood by Nigerians. Hence we see wisdom and valid reason for entrusting our future to him.

“With our President-elect, Tinubu, leading the largest democracy in Africa, our continent will definitely benefit from the wealth of experience for the development of the continent.

“Tinubu’s victory will not only benefit our motherland Nigeria, it will at the same time be a morale booster for Africa, as a continent and for the practice of global democracy.”

Ganduje praised the APC’s leaders and members for their steadfastness. In addition, he pledged that the president-elect will develop solutions to address the nation’s concerns.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija February 28, 2023

Obi wins Ebonyi, Cross River as Atiku takes Bayelsa

Peter Obi, representing the Labour Party (LP), has won the presidential election held in the states of Ebonyi and Cross ...

YNaija February 28, 2023

Elections were credible, you can challenge results in court – INEC replies LP, PDP

INEC advises parties dissatisfied with presidential election results to go to court. Dino Melaye, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agent, and ...

YNaija February 28, 2023

Natasha Akpoti loses Kogi central senatorial seat to APC candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was unsuccessful in her campaign to represent Kogi’s central senatorial district in the ...

YNaija February 28, 2023

Obi defeats Tinubu, Atiku to win FCT

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, has won the election in the federal capital area (FCT). Obi beat ...

YNaija February 28, 2023

Tinubu defeats Atiku, Obi in Zamfara

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has won the presidential election in Zamfara State. Tinubu polled ...

YNaija February 28, 2023

Thugs invade Plateau collation centre, disrupt National Assembly election results announcement

The release of election results for the Plateau north senatorial constituency has been interrupted by thugs. On Monday, the thugs ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail