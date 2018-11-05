The YNaija Cover – the 5th of November

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:

UPDATE: 78 children kidnapped in Cameroon

The internet is saying Banky W is too old to play a youth corper in Tope Oshin’s ‘Up North’

Tags: , , , , ,

About The Author

Dolapo is a writer and journalist who works with YNaija. He has interests in Christianity, politics and sports.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Omoleye Omoruyi November 5, 2018

UPDATE: 78 children kidnapped in Cameroon

Seventy eight (78) students and their principal have been kidnapped by armed separatists from a Presbyterian school in Nkwen village in ...

Omoleye Omoruyi November 5, 2018

We did not endorse any APC candidate in Lagos | KOWA Party derides reports

It was reported that 45 political parties, including All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Young Democratic Party (YDP), Peoples Party of Nigeria ...

Omoleye Omoruyi November 5, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Tiwa Savage wins Best African Act at MTV EMA | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 5, 2018

The Big 5: ASUU embarks on indefinite strike; Atiku lambasts Buhari, FG over $500,000 donation to Guinea Bissau | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: The Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) late Sunday, commenced an ...

Omoleye Omoruyi November 4, 2018

The Late 5: 149 military personnel in trouble for social media posts; Roger Federer says Serena Williams went too far at the US Open final | Other top stories

These are the stories that drove conversation today. At least 149 personnel have been penalised for violating the social media code ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 4, 2018

The Big 5: Amosun replies Oshiomhole, you did ‘offshore rigging’ in Ogun; Fayose sacked as PDP Leader | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: The public altercation between the National Chairman of the All Progressives ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail