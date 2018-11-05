UPDATE: 78 children kidnapped in Cameroon

Seventy eight (78) students and their principal have been kidnapped by armed separatists from a Presbyterian school in Nkwen village in Cameroon, Governor Deben Tchoffo said Monday.

The kidnapping late Sunday took place near Bamenda.

There have been other kidnappings from schools in the region, but this is the largest number kidnapped at once.

An unverified video supposedly of the kidnapped children has been released on social media where the kidnappers forced several young male students to give their names and the names of their parents.

The men who identify themselves on the video as the kidnappers say they will only release the children when they achieve what they want.

We shall only release you after the struggle. You will be going to school nowhere,” said the men.

