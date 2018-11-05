We did not endorse any APC candidate in Lagos | KOWA Party derides reports

It was reported that 45 political parties, including All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Young Democratic Party (YDP), Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) and others, entered into a coalition against the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos.

The coalition endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the 2019 election.

KOWA Party is reported to be one of those parties.

But in a statement  by its Public Relations Officer, Abhulimen MarvinsKOWA Party debunked the reports saying it “would like to set the records straight that KOWA Party did not endorse the APC candidate neither was the party represented at the event where the declaration was made.”

Read the statement below:

It has come to our notice that the APC and its agents are claiming that KOWA Party is in an alliance with 43 other political parties in Lagos endorsing their candidate for the Gubernatorial elections in Lagos.

We want to use this medium to state categorically that KOWA Party in Lagos has never had any discussion with the APC in Lagos to endorse its candidate for the elections.

KOWA Party in Lagos is focused on its candidates for Legislative Offices, namely:

1. Ayo Lijadu – Senate, Lagos East Senatorial District

2. Tokunboh Akinbiyi – Federal House of Representatives, Kosofe Federal Constituency

3. Siraj Adebakin – Federal House of Representatives, Mushin II Federal Constituency

4. Abang Emenyi – Lagos State House of Assembly, Lagos Mainland II Constituency

5. Ikpomwonsa Olotu – Lagos State House of Assembly, Eti-Osa I Constituency

6. Akan Imoh – Lagos State House of Assembly, Ikeja II Constituency.

We implore all our members, supporters and well-wishers in Lagos state and beyond to disregard all such rumours and keep faith with KOWA Party as we go into the 2019 elections to deliver candidates that would make a positive difference in the political space in the overall interest of the nation.

Thank you.

