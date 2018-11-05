Ayo Ayoola says ‘If I Am President’ will spark off a revolution

Inspired by the political crisis and plight of the masses, ‘If I am President’ starring former Project Fame winner, Ayo Ayoola and produced by Bright Wonder Obasi premiered at the Genesis Cinema, Lekki, Lagos over the weekend.

Speaking at the premiere, Ayoola who played the lead role of president, said, “My character was a young presidential candidate. So in this movie, we’re going to see his challenges, his triumphs. We are hoping that this movie will shed more light on how important it is for the youth to stand up and take an important position in this country. At the end of the day, the future of this country lies in our hands and hands of those that are yet to be born, and the only way to guarantee a desirable future for our children and grandchildren would be to get involved and to change policies in favour of the country and everyone in it.”

RELATED: Ayo Ayoola is running for the highest political office in Nigeria

When asked if the movie which premiered a few months to the forthcoming election will evoke emotion that will make a change in this country, Ayoola said, “Absolutely. We are going to see the challenges, the power and the struggle called god-fatherism in this country, shedding light on that and we’re definitely hopeful that this will spark off a revolution in the minds of young people to stand up, support and take advantage of political power.

Ayoola described the character he played as fearless, saying, “I love so many things about the character. The character is dogged. He’s a goal getter. He’s fearless. You must be fearless to think of such position. To be president, you have to be fearless. Playing this role gave me a different level of respect for everyone who showed interest, who wants to be president because it’s not easy. There are so many things attached to it; your family, your life, your privacy goes, everything goes.”

When asked if the political setting was what inspired the timing, Ayoola explained that “I cannot categorically speak for the executive producers and directors for the timing, but I want to believe it is also tied to the fact that we are in world best time.”

The movie features notable Nollywood stars including Joke Silva, Rahama Sadau, Bryan Okwara, Bimbo Manuel, Victor Decker, Rekiya Atta, Ayo Ayoola, Kayode Aiyegbusi, Ivie Okujaye.