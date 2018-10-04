Ayo Ayoola is running for the highest political office in Nigeria in the trailer for ‘If I Am President’

As the 2019 elections draw closer, the Nigerian political landscape has been both interesting and tumultuous. The news cycle is still on the results of the Lagos APC Primaries with incumbent governor Akinwunmi Ambode losing to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the still-running web series On The Couch has become a crucible in determining the worth and mettle of presidential aspirants. This election season will be stoked with more campaigns and rallies, and you will see candidates who shouldn’t be allowed to even helm the affairs of a community school.

As such, permit me to announce If I Am President as the official movie of our current political climate, wherein Ayo Ayoola is ostensibly the president of our dreams. If I Am President is directed and written by Bright Wonder, whose Script2Screen Africa reality show is a platform for training young filmmakers with the urgency in producing movies with social impact. “If you want to create social impact with films, it has to be intentional,” Wonder tells Guardian’s Weekend Beats in an interview.

It’s a mission statement that Obasi wholly believes and strives toward to. The trailer for his latest film shows we are in for a political thriller, and also harkens to the palpable political tone in shows like House of Cards, Scandal, etc. Ayoola is a 37-year-old Zinachi Ohams, the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Rebirth Party which constitutes young idealists and recently metamorphosed from the Civil Society Organisation. Per the synopsis, the group make a push into the murky and rough political terrain, armed with little more than their ideals and wade through challenges of nasty politically engineered attacks, to emerge as the party to beat in the elections.

A lot is going on the trailer, from Ohams narrowly escaping an assassination and his young daughter giving him a pep talk to the resonant inclusion of a female presidential candidate. “Men have been at the affairs of this great country for 60 years.” Joke Silva’s character speaks on a podium. If I Am President is a product from Bright Wonder’s High Definition Film Academy and stars Rahama Sadau, Bimbo Manuel, Rekiya Atta, Bryan Okwara, Ivie Okujaye, Victor Decker, and Kayode Aiyegbusi. Watch the trailer below.