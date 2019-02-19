Dear Lord in Heaven someone explain this ‘Zero Hour’ trailer

The trailer for Robert Peters‘ upcoming movie Zero Hour has been released, and it’s simply hard to follow. The movie is being described as a romantic drama/thriller, and it further emphasizes the current boom of action/thriller movies out from Nollywood these days (King of Boys, Knock Out Blessing, etc). And while that is good, the Zero Hour trailer falls into the peculiar category of trailers that are haphazardly edited together to ”show off” cool scenes and agita. The lifeless body of a man hanging from a roof and a woman screaming as she discovers the horror in a car park, Rahama Sadau driving and being tailed by someone who might kill her, a security operative thrown off a building to meet his death.

As solitary scenes, they look interesting and might arrest one’s attention, but I’m not roped in by the story of the movie or what I should take away from it before it hits cinemas. Till now, I do not know what the movie is about. Shot in Abuja and Accra, Zero Hour has an Hausa flair – the language and culture and this is another indication of how movies with a Hausa-speaking cast are becoming mainstream. Back to the trailer, I have written a sarcastic piece about Nollywood movie trailers and how they aren’t just good enough. And in 2019, this is still happening.

Starring Ene Oloja, Halima Yusuf, and Ayo Ayoola, Eucharia Anunobi, Richard Mofe-Damijo, and Alexx Ekubo, Zero Hour is slated to hit cinemas March 22, 2019. Here’s the trailer below.