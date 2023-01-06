He was ‘extremely narcissistic, controlling and verbally abusive’ – Fancy Acholonu on why she broke up with Alex Ekubo

Fancy Acholonu, Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, has finally opened up about their breakup.

Since Acholonu publicly apologized to the Film star in December for canceling their 2021 wedding, she has been a hot topic in the media.

But she didn’t tell many of her followers why she and Ekubo split up after five years together.

Achonolu, however, has since stated that she and the actor broke up for “many reasons” in an interview.

The entrepreneur said that Ekubo is “extremely narcissistic.”

She also claimed that after they were engaged, he became “more controlling and verbally abusive.”

“I had several reasons why I broke up with him. Alexx is extremely narcissistic. The charming personality he shows to everyone was not who he was to me. Behind those smiles of our happy photos he was always lying, cheating, and gaslighting me,” she said.

“The day after we got engaged, it became worse. He then became more controlling, and verbally abusive. We argued so much and it was close to becoming physical, I was scared of his rage. I told my sister and documented for record sake in case anything happened. I can’t begin to give details of everything that went wrong for me to call it off.”

Acholonu said the “major red flag” that made her end the relationship was when he declined to have sex with her and asked her to get sexual satisfaction from other men.

“But one major red flag that made me devastated was that he told me he won’t sleep with me but I should go and sleep with other men. Imagine telling that to your fiancée that has kept herself for you for five years,” she added.

“At that moment I realized he didn’t truly love me. It started going downhill from there. Emotional abuse.”

Fancy also gave details of the first time she was intimate with Alex.

The model revealed in the interview with Stella Dimoko Korkus that she didn’t enjoy the actor’s performance, but had to lie that it was great so he wouldn’t feel bad.

However, after the encounter, Alex told his family members and friends that he slept with her, and also begged her to tell her friends and family members that they got intimate.

