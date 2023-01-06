Cristiano Ronaldo and partner allowed to cohabit despite Saudi Arabia’s severe laws

Despite Saudi Arabian legislation prohibiting cohabitation between unmarried individuals, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez will be permitted to do so.

The 37-year-old donned an Al-Nassr jersey to his big-money unveiling on Tuesday, which drew a large throng.

He was joined on the pitch at Mrsool Park by his long-term spouse Georgina and their children.

Since Ronaldo has never been married, he and Rodriguez may be in violation of Saudi law, which forbids ‘cohabitation without a marriage contract.’

In spite of this, Saudi attorneys have assured that the government will “turn a blind eye” to the celebrity couple’s cohabitation.

Despite the allowances, Rodriguez, who is the mother of two of Ronaldo’s children, will still need a visa to live in the Gulf nation as she doesn’t automatically receive citizenship through marriage.

The Argentine-Spanish model has been Ronaldo’s constant companion for the better part of his recent career and made waves with him during the World Cup.

Taking to Instagram, Rodriguez expressed her anger at Portugal boss Fernando Santos for benching her partner following a dismal performance in Qatar during the group round.

While describing the captain as the “greatest player in the world,” she told her 44 million followers that Santos had made the “wrong decision” in benching him.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo had hoped to make his debut on Thursday, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

But whether or not he will be able to play is still up in the air. It has been speculated that Al Nassr may disobey the suspension and play their new signing despite the possibility of a fine or heavier penalty; he is currently serving a two-game ban that he picked up in England.

Due to “severe rain and weather circumstances damaging the stadium’s electricity,” Al Nassr postponed their Saudi Pro League match against Al Ta’ee from Thursday to Friday.