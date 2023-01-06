Kizz Daniel releases visuals for new single ‘Rich Till I Die’

Afro-classic vocalist Kizz Daniel is back with a new release to spin and excite music fans.

This year, he has once again shown how creative he is by releasing a banger hit along with visuals for his highly anticipated single, Rich Till I Die (RTID).

The record, which was produced by Reward Beatz and co-produced by Blaise Beatz, serves as a great expression of his dedication, perseverance, and the culmination of his musical career to this point.

The RTID graphics were created by outstanding video director, TG Omori, who breathed life into this Afropop poster music

Immediately following the global success of his previous two singles, “BUGA” and “COUGH (ODO),” Kizz Daniel teased his audiences locally and globally with a teaser of RTID via his Instagram page, garnering rapid reactions and leaving his fans eager for the complete song.

The internationally renowned singer, whose singles and albums have gone on to become street anthems across Africa and the world, has become almost a mini-god in knowing the precise type of music to dish out and continually fan the eternal flame of good music for his fans in Nigeria, Africa, and around the world.

