The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend￼

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 (Netflix)

In the last episode of season one of Ginny & Georgia, Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) learned that her mother Georgia (Brianne Howey) may have actually murdered her husband, and this revelation threatens to drive a wedge between the once-close family.

The second season of the popular Netflix show continues off right where the first one left off, with Georgia engaged to the mayor and Ginny and her brother on the run with Ginny’s dad. When confronted with the truth of her mother’s murderous past, would Ginny threaten to disclose her mother’s secrets, or will she protect her?

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (AMC)

AMC is all in on Anne Rice. The network has scheduled a second season of its Interview With a Vampire reboot and now, it’s introducing a series based on the author’s bestselling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches.

The intuitive neurosurgeon Rowan, played by Alexandra Daddario, learns that she is the rightful heir to a dynasty of witches. She must face the evil spirit that has plagued her family for decades as she comes to grips with her background and her unexpected abilities.

The Rig (Prime Video)

This supernatural thriller features a cast stacked with familiar faces from the British acting ranks, including Game of Thrones alums Iain Glen and Owen Teale. The story follows the crew of an oil rig off the coast of Scotland in the bleak North Sea.

They’re due to return to the mainland when a mysterious mist engulfs them and cuts off all communication. With the supernatural fog comes a series of terrifying incidents, which test the crew’s endurance and loyalties. Alliances form, betrayals occur and lives are endangered as they battle the fog, each other, and their inner selves.

Boys In Blue (Showtime)

The new Showtime series Boys In Blue follows the Black North Community Football Team and its coaching staff, many of whom are Minneapolis Police Officers.

After George Floyd’s death, the children and their coaches must learn to live in a neighborhood that has become a flashpoint for racial and social instability.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 (Disney Plus)

The future does not look promising for clone soldiers in a galaxy far, far away. Months after the facility on Kamino was destroyed, the crew formerly known as Experimental Clone Force 99 is merely trying to live after being laid off by the Empire.

Hunter, Wrecker, Echo, Tech, and Omega accept mercenary assignments, including one for space pirate Phee Genoa (Wanda Sykes). The assignment is getting into Count Dooku’s palace and stealing items – no big deal, right? Season 2 will also put the Bad Batch in the company of well-known Star Wars characters like as Commander Cody, Captain Rex, and Emperor Palpatine.

The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix)

Christian Bale headlines this 1830-set mystery as world-weary detective Landor, who’s called to West Point to investigate the gruesome murder of a young cadet. Stonewalled by the academy’s code of silence, he enlists the help of one of their own. The eccentric cadet has no love for military life but a true passion for poetry. His name is Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling).

Together, Landor and Poe pursue the case, all while the detective struggles with grief over his dead wife. Meanwhile, Poe is intrigued by Lea (Lucy Boynton), the sister of a cadet who becomes a suspect.