The YNaija Cover – the 4th of October

The disappearance of General Alkali in the Jos pond and the dearth of humanity

Violent party primaries, a sign of things to come in 2019?

This CNN story on Nigerian prostitutes in Paris is alarming

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 4, 2018

The Late 5: Buhari meets APC Governors over chaotic primaries; Governors Shettima, Al-Makura emerge as APC Senatorial candidates | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with nine ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 4, 2018

This CNN story on Nigerian prostitutes in Paris is alarming

Migration — most times — illegal migration from Nigeria to ‘promised lands with gold’ has been a subject of debate ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 4, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Kim Kardashian’s insurance company files lawsuit against bodyguard in Paris robbery | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 4, 2018

The Big 5: Buhari calls Leah Sharibu’s mum; Dogara, Suswam secure PDP House of Reps and Senate tickets | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: President Muhammadu Buhari has called the mother of Leah Sharibu, the ...

tosin adesina October 3, 2018

The disappearance of General Alkali in the Jos pond and the dearth of humanity

Jos, the capital of Plateau, North Central Nigeria is in the news again, and it is all for the wrong ...

Oludolapo Adelana October 3, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 3rd of October

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:   BREAKING: Ambode concedes defeat, pledges to support Sanwo-Olu ...

