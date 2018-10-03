The disappearance of General Alkali in the Jos pond and the dearth of humanity

Jos, the capital of Plateau, North Central Nigeria is in the news again, and it is all for the wrong reasons. The city is currently battling a group of killers who have continued to invade lands, killing people in their tens and sometimes hundreds.

Last weekend there were reports in several sections of the media that the University of Jos was raided and at least one student was killed during the attack. Since that incident, the federal government is yet to issue a statement or speak on the issue. Security in Nigeria, largely rests on the shoulders on the federal government and the people of Jos have been left alone to bear the brunt as the state government has proven time and again that they are unable to tackle the age-long crisis in the state.

But on other hand, there are indications that some Jos residents have embraced evil as a way of life going by recent exposures in relation to findings over the mysterious disappearance of Major General Idris Alkali (rtd.), the immediate past chief of Administration, Army Headquarters Abuja who was declared missing on September 03, 2018.

According to the Army, intelligence report reveal that Alkali disappeared around a mining pond at Dura, Du District, Jos South Local Government while travelling to Bauchi from Abuja. Alkali’s disappearance led the Army to search the pond for by draining the it, but this was not without resistance from the community. Women of the community in their hundreds thronged the location saying they would not allow the army drian the pond adding that it had “a huge cultural significance”.

Mrs. Mary Yakubu, leader of the protesters, said, “If the water is evacuated, it could lead to the death of our sons and husbands.”

Despite the protests, the army went ahead to drain the pond on the directive of the Army Headquarters. This led to several discoveries. Apart from Alkali’s vehicle, the Army found an 18-seater Toyota Hiace Bus belonging to Gombe Line Transport Company and three cars.

Though the body of the late General is yet to be found, the Army has stated its readiness to continue its search for further discovery. The lesson from this incidence is that there is a dearth of humanity in Nigeria and Jos in particular. That humans decided to drown their fellow human beings in a mining pond shows nothing but sheer wickedness. It also shows that evil thrives among men and that there is no premium on the lives of fellow citizens.

Apart from finding the body of the missing general, it is also important the Army gets to the root of these evil activities by finding the culprits and sensuring they face the full wrath of the law.

