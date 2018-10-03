Today’s Noisemakers: Skiibii, Ini Edo, Muhammadu Buhari, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Skiibii

Naija election…na person wey get thug pass dey win 😂..smh — Skiibii Mayana (@Skiibii) October 3, 2018

So much truth in one tweet. The primaries all over the country especially the Centre of Excellence is one big ‘Exhibit A’.

2. Dada Boi

God, after all this period of being single, may I not end up being in a relationship with someone who isn’t in a relationship with me 🙏 — SlimDadaBoi (@EOluwaweezy) October 3, 2018

This is actually a good prayer. Amen oo!!

3. Wale Ozolua

How is it okay for you and your friends to get together with ladies and then you proceed to get them intoxicated with all sorts and then you rape them and even go ahead to make a video of it? The world is upside down! — Wale Ozolua (@WaleOzolua) October 3, 2018

Indeed! ‘Upside down’ an understatement.

4. Ini Edo

“Keep up that hustle, never give up”.

4. Daddy Mo

There are also the ones that will stop minding their business to come and mind yours by bungee jumping into your mentions to quote your tweets so that their clique of trolls can see it and can discuss on WhatsApp about how they should attack you because they feel threatened. 🤔💭 — 👑 DaddyMO 👑 🚀♠️ (@officialdaddymo) October 3, 2018

5. Tip

I think the reason I stay away from hot topics is that you guys move like the tsunami. You can be arguing about bread, then someone will shout "That's why your father has a 2nd wife on our street" Huh? — Tip (@trafels) October 3, 2018

Lmao! What?!

6. Adetutu Balogun

Ambode has done nothing to deserve second term. Lagos health sector is dead… We are proud of our leader over his choice of Sanwo-Olu – Gov.Bello Gov of Kogi, a state where pple are committing suicide bcos state is owing 21 months salary arrears is saying that Ambode failed? 🙄 — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) October 3, 2018

E ma da loyun.

Charcoal calling gas stove bad.

7. Muhammadu Buhari

Today I spoke with Mrs Rebecca Sharibu, to reiterate our determination to bring her daughter Leah back home safely. The thoughts & prayers of all Nigerians are with the Sharibu family, & the families of all those still in captivity. We will do everything we can to bring them back — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 3, 2018

Indeed! After how many days since Boko Haram threatened to kill Leah Sharibu.

I don’t think she needs to hear your voice, it is her child – our fellow Nigerian – that she/we all want now.