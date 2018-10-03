Today’s Noisemakers: Skiibii, Ini Edo, Muhammadu Buhari, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Skiibii

So much truth in one tweet. The primaries all over the country especially the Centre of Excellence is one big ‘Exhibit A’.

2. Dada Boi

This is actually a good prayer. Amen oo!!

3. Wale Ozolua

Indeed! ‘Upside down’ an understatement.

4. Ini Edo

“Keep up that hustle, never give up”.

4. Daddy Mo

5. Tip

Lmao! What?!

6. Adetutu Balogun

E ma da loyun.

Charcoal calling gas stove bad.

7. Muhammadu Buhari

Indeed! After how many days since Boko Haram threatened to kill Leah Sharibu.

I don’t think she needs to hear your voice, it is her child – our fellow Nigerian – that she/we all want now.

