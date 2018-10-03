The YNaija Cover – the 3rd of October

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:
BREAKING: Ambode concedes defeat, pledges to support Sanwo-Olu
BREAKING: APC NWC panel declares Sanwo-Olu winner of Lagos governorship primary
These are the stories that drove the conversation today: Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has conceded defeat to his opponent in ...
The Osun governor-elect, Adegboyega Oyetola has received the certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He was ...
Bank adverts are increasingly becoming a means to annihilate competitors in the crowded financial institution landscape. The last we witnessed ...
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee primary election panel for Lagos has declared Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the winner ...
Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has dismissed the cancellation of the Lagos governorship primaries ...
