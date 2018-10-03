The Late 5: Ambode breaks the ice, accepts re-election defeat; Ajimobi, Uduaghan, Shekarau secure APC Senate tickets | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has conceded defeat to his opponent in Tuesday’s governorship primary election, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, the Lagos governor urged the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support and unite behind the party’s candidate ahead of the March 2nd gubernatorial elections in the state.

Osun Governor-elect, Adegboyega Oyetola on Wednesday, received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Oyetola was presented the certificate of return at the INEC office in Osogbo, Osun, on Wednesday by the Director of Legal Services, Oluwatoyin Babalola, who represented the Chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu.

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Oyo South Senatorial District in the primary election held on Wednesday, polling 2,659 votes to defeat his closest rival, Fola Akinosun who got 168 votes.

“I look forward to going back to the Red Chamber to contribute my quota to the national debate and the progress of the nation. I wish to bring to fore my parliamentary experience to grow a Nigeria that the next generation will be proud of.

In similar vein, former Kano Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, clinched the Senatorial ticket for APC Kano Central, after he garnered 973,485 votes to defeat Suleiman Halilu, who scored 104 votes and Laila Buhari, who scored 206 votes.

Abba Kabiru Yusuf, a former Commissioner for Works, Transport and Housing in Kano and son-in-law to former governor of the state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has been declared winner of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries in Kano, defeating other aspirants with 2,451 votes.

In Delta, immediate past governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, has on Wednesday, been affirmed as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Delta South Senatorial District through voice votes and was elected unopposed by delegates from the eight local government areas of Delta South at the party’s primary, which took place at Oleh Civic Centre in Isoko South

Olorogun O’tega Emerhor also emerged as the Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), after he pulled a total of 2, 492 out of the total 2,509 votes to defeat his only challenger and incumbent Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege who scored four votes in a parallel primary held on Wednesday. The Federal Ministry of Education has on Wednesday dismissed reports that the Federal Government had approved the hike in tuition fees of Nigerian universities to N350,000. Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Sonny Echono, in making the clarification at a symposium in Abuja, said “the Federal Government did not and has no intention of introducing new tuition fees in our public universities not to mention the figure to N350, 000. He added that “what is true is that the present administration is committed to guarantee quality of education,” as he urged Nigerians to remain calm on the issue. And stories from around the world:

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered the US to ease sanctions it re-imposed on Iran after abandoning a nuclear deal in May. Judges ruled that the US had to remove “any impediments” to the export of humanitarian goods, including food, medicine and aviation safety equipment. (BBC)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday branded former double agent Sergei Skripal a “traitor” and a “scumbag”, saying Moscow knew he had cooperated with foreign intelligence after his release in a spy swap. (AFP) The finance ministers of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait will on Thursday sign an agreement to provide credit guarantees and grants to Jordan, state-run Kuwait News Agency reports.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday the administration was reviewing all international agreements that could expose it to binding decisions by the International Court of Justice saying it was politicized and ineffective. (Reuters)

The archbishop of Santiago, the most senior figure in Chile’s Roman Catholic Church, has exercised his right to silence after being summoned on Tuesday morning for questioning by a state prosecutor over allegations he helped cover up child abuse. (Reuters)