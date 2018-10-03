Osun governor-elect, Oyetola receives certificate of return

The Osun governor-elect, Adegboyega Oyetola has received the certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He was given the certificate of return at the INEC office in Osogbo, Osun, on Wednesday by the Director of Legal Services, Oluwatoyin Babalola, who represented the Chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu.

Receiving the certificate, Oyetola commended the INEC and security agencies for doing a great job during the poll with a promise to make the welfare of the people the focus of his administration.

Oyetola said, “We will ensure that our programmes are people-friendly. The main focus of our administration will be the welfare of the people.  I must not fail to recognise the governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, for giving me the opportunity to serve. I have been a private person but the opportunity given me to serve in the public service was a great one.”

