The future is female: the Nollywood Travel Film Festival to spotlight female directors at Glasgow

The Nollywood Travel Film Festival (NTFF) is an initiative that seeks to promote films by Nigerians living all over the world to new and existing global audiences with the aim of creating new market places for Nigerian cinema. Now in its second edition, the festival this time will beam a spotlight on female directors in Nollywood, headlined by Blessing Egbe, Tope Oshin and Jade Osiberu.

RELATED: Three takeaways from the season premiere for ROK’s new epic soap opera ‘Ojukwu’

Oshin and Osiberu have had a busy, rewarding year, the latter winning an AMVCA for Best Director for her romantic comedy Isoken. All three directors will showcase their movies at the festival: Blessing Egbe’s The Women, featuring Omoni Oboli and Kate Henshaw, is a Lekki Wives-adjacent project portraying middle-aged women and the complexities of marriage and promiscuous relationships; Tope Oshin will premiere her young-adult queer movie We Don’t Live Here Anymore, starring Funlola Aofiyebi and Osas Ighodaro and follows the story of two teenage boys in a relationship and a fallout that could affect the course of their futures; and Osiberu will present her award-winning movie Isoken, which stars Dakore Akande and Joseph Benjamin.

“The Women has established Egbe as a filmmaker with a flair for creating realistic characters and stories likely to resonate with audiences across the world” festival director Mykel Parish said. He also added that the other two filmmakers (Osiberu and Oshin) will show the world how strong female voices contribute to the growth and development of the Nigerian film industry.

RELATED: Jade Osiberu created magic with Ndani TV, and now she’s ready to prove something with Isoken

Osiberu is currently working on new projects, Nigerian Trade and Everything Scatter, and Oshin rounded up production for Up North months ago. The NTFF highlighting female directors brings back an echo of this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, and its efforts to campaign for the inclusion of more female filmmakers, directors and writers, especially POC. It’s largely on this account that Genevieve Nnaji’s directorial debut and Netflix-bound movie Lionheart received extreme fame.

Scheduled to hold from October 26 to November 4, the NTFF is in partnership with Africa In Motion Film Festival, which is Scotland’s major annual celebration of African cinema.