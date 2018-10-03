The #KupeChallenge was going just fine until Tobi Bakre ruined it with his chest

Tobi Bakre

Last quarter of the year and we have had many viral challenges, most of them arising from 2018’s bloat in music and movies and driven by a pervasive online video culture. #KikiChallenge, #LevelUpChallenge, #AgbadaChallenge, have all helped songs attain mass reach and provided them the much needed push into success, but these challenges have died with the same suddeness they rose into prominence. All three have now receded into digital oblivion. But our current obsession is the #KupeChallenge, which reached viral status when four debatably hot black men in France danced to A-Star’s hit song Kupe Dance.

RELATED: Don’t be an Uncle Thomas: Union Bank wants you to believe in Nigeria again

More than anything else, the video went viral because of their good looks, and Nigerians are making their versions of the challenge, trying to leverage the ease of virality on Instagram to get some of that shine for themselves. Some are funny, the all-female iterations I have seen are riotously cute, while some are just dumb. Case in point: Melvin Oduah and Kenneth Okolie resorting to peak Instagram comic material with the tiresome schtick of wearing weaves and make up. Point being, no layer of creativity.

View this post on Instagram

That laugh 😂

A post shared by Tobi Bakre (@tobibakre) on

I thought I had seen it all, until reality stars Tobi Bakre and Miracle Igbokwe waded into the challenge. The first person we see is Miracle sitting down, trying to be cute and absentminded as he preoccupies himself with his phone. Then a bare-chested Tobi Bakre comes into view and, before we know it, his chest (or pecs) looking like medium wraps of fufu begin to ‘dance’ to the challenge. It’s not particularly repulsive, nor is it criminally bland. It’s just…completely off, unnecessary. And you can’t unsee it. My automatic reaction was the meme of the little white girl looking mildly disgusted, like a toned-down WTF? I think I have seen enough viral challenges for 2018, thank you. 

Tags: , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, sexuality and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo October 3, 2018

Don’t be an Uncle Thomas: This patriotic Union Bank ad wants you to believe in Nigeria once again

Bank adverts are increasingly becoming a means to annihilate competitors in the crowded financial institution landscape. The last we witnessed ...

Bernard Dayo October 2, 2018

Three takeaways from the season premiere of ROK’s new drama ‘Ojukwu’

Last week, ROK 2 announced their new drama Ojukwu and, with a title like that, the bar was seemingly raised. ...

Bernard Dayo September 29, 2018

If you love ‘Ajoche’ on Africa Magic, you will love ROK’s new epic drama ‘Ojukwu’

Back in April, ROK Studios launched two television channels ROK 2 and ROK 3 on DSTV, which were efforts to ...

Bernard Dayo September 29, 2018

Move over, La La Land! Michaela Coel and Arinzé Kene star in black musical ‘Been So Long’ and it’s coming to Netflix!

Confession: I still haven’t seen La La Land and I don’t care at this point. Why? Because we’ll be having ...

Bernard Dayo September 28, 2018

‘Beyond Tolerance’ is the documentary trying to set the record straight about African traditional worship

One of the original spiritual practices in Africa, especially in Yorúbáland, is Ifá worship. It’s a widely practised belief system ...

Bernard Dayo September 28, 2018

Idris Elba’s sitcom ‘In The Long Run’ renewed for a second season

In the spirit of television shows renewals, Idris Elba’s sitcom In The Long Run on Sky has been renewed for ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail