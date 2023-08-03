Chidi Mokeme and Tobi Bakre Nominated for ‘Actor of The Year’ at 2023 EMY Africa Awards

The 2023 EMY Africa Awards have unveiled their nominees, and Nollywood actors Chidi Mokeme and Tobi Bakre have been nominated in the esteemed ‘Actor of The Year’ category. This recognition underscores their talent and dedication to their craft in the Nigerian film industry.

Chidi Mokeme and Tobi Bakre will be competing against Ghanaian actors Adjetey Annang, Bill Asamoah, and Anthony Woode in the ‘Actor of The Year’ category. The nominees were announced during a recent event that set the stage for the highly anticipated awards ceremony.

In the ‘Man of the Year – Music’ category, Nigerian singer Camidoh will face tough competition from Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Kidi, and King Promise, all talented musicians from Ghana.

Other categories at the EMY Africa Awards include ‘Man of the Year – Sport’, ‘Discovery of the Year’, and ‘Designer of the Year’, each celebrating excellence in their respective fields.

Organized by EMY Africa, the Ghanaian lifestyle magazine, the annual awards ceremony was originally designed as a Fathers’ Day celebration but has since evolved into an occasion to honor men who exemplify values and contribute to societal progress.

Kojo Soboh, the executive director of EMY Africa, shared that the awards are meant to celebrate achievements and inspire greatness among the youth. The awards are divided into public voting and honorary categories.

The honorary award winners are selected by a faculty before the event, and the winners are invited to accept their awards. On the other hand, the public voting awards are vetted by the faculty and then presented to the public for voting, with the final winners announced during the awards ceremony.

The upcoming EMY Africa Awards will also feature distinguished Nigerians receiving recognition in various honorary categories, adding to the prestige of the event.

As part of the celebration, EMY Africa will host its first soirée in Lagos on August 13, 2023, ahead of the official awards event in October. The soirée will be a grand affair, bringing together Nigeria’s lifestyle space, business sector, high achievers, innovators, and guardians, celebrating the country’s vibrant talent pool and its significant impact on the African continent.

The Mercedes Benz showroom in Victoria Island, Lagos, will serve as the venue for the soirée, offering a glamorous setting for the gathering of luminaries and achievers in various fields.