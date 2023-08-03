‘Classics Should Remain Untouched’ – Nollywood Veteran Kola Munis Opposes Reboots and Remakes

The Nigerian film industry, fondly known as Nollywood, has been witnessing a surge in reboots and remakes lately, with classics like ‘Living In Bondage,’ ‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent,’ ‘Diamond Ring,’ ‘Karishika,’ ‘Domitilla,’ and ‘Ripples’ being revisited. While some filmmakers embrace this trend, one prominent figure in the industry is staunchly against it – Kola Munis, the co-producer and writer of the iconic ‘Osuofia in London’ (2003).

In a recent interview, Munis expressed his unwavering opposition to tampering with cinematic classics. He firmly believes that a classic loses its essence when subjected to modern reinterpretation.

“In my personal opinion, I agree that classics should be left as classics; there are so many things that make a movie a classic. It doesn’t have to be a perfect movie or have the latest technology, but the fact that it is a significant work of art in millions of people’s hearts the way it was. When you try to change it in any way, many people who saw the original want it to remain just as it was,” Munis asserted.

He further substantiated his viewpoint by recounting a conversation with a foreign admirer of Nollywood classics who cherished their unique special effects. To Munis, this exemplifies why these movies should be preserved in their original form so that more audiences can experience them as timeless cultural treasures.

“You may try and make it look better, but are you really making it look better? Back in the days, when Nollywood was still very young, I had a Jamaican friend whose mother and she were fans of Nollywood. I was surprised, but she said the reason why she likes Nigerian movies was that she loves the special effects and the cool and primitive way we did special effects. If that applies to many people, then leave the classics the way they are,” he passionately explained.

Kola Munis, renowned for his contributions to the Nigerian film industry, has a rich filmography that includes not only ‘Osuofia in London’ but also other beloved productions like ‘The Widow’ (2005), ‘Last Flight to Abuja’ (2012), and ‘In Case of Incasity’ (2021). His latest work, ‘Crime and Justice Lagos,’ has been receiving critical acclaim and accolades.

As Nollywood continues to evolve and explore new creative territories, Kola Munis stands firmly as a guardian of the industry’s classic gems. His principled approach reminds us of the value of preserving the authenticity and nostalgia of beloved films, ensuring that they remain etched in the hearts of audiences for generations to come.

