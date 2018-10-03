BREAKING: Ambode concedes defeat, pledges to support Sanwo-Olu

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has conceded defeat to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, winner of the party’s Lagos governorship primary.

Addressing a news conference, the Lagos governor urged the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support and unite behind Sanwo-Olu.

On Wednesday the party’s National Working Committee’s electoral primary panel declared Sanwo-Olu winner of the state’s primary.

Fellow Lagosians, the last few days have witnessed intense political activities that have gripped the attention of the nation and created palpable tension in the polity. I strongly believe that the time has now come for the State to move forward in order that the gains of the last three and half years are not lost. 

Dear Lagosians, APC is a great party and the interests of our beloved State must always supercede that of any person or group. It is in this regard that I wholeheartedly congratulate the winner of the Lagos State APC Primaries, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and urge all Lagosians to immediately support our party’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 elections and work for the success of our dear party. 

As Governor, I will do everything possible to ensure a smooth transition in the remaining period of this administration and ultimately to the new Governor, come May 2019.

I, therefore, appeal to all our party members that we remain one family and unite behind the candidate of the party so that we can continue to move this state forward.

The progress of Lagos state is non-negotiable. It is a project that I have passionately worked for in the last three and a half years as your Governor and one to which I will forever be devoted.

I wish to use this opportunity to thank our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the leadership of our great party at state and national levels, all party faithfuls and all Lagosians.

I thank all Lagosians for their faith and trust in me. I urge you not to relent in your support for our party as we prepare for the General Elections.

Long Live Nigeria.

