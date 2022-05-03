Disqualified PDP presidential aspirants face panel today; Ambode groups says Sanwo-Olu will be sent home | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

CAN declares three-day prayer for insecurity

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

CAN declares three-day prayer for insecurity

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Monday, called for prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the lingering insecurity bedevilling Nigeria.

CAN requested all church leaders to organise a solemnly assembly to pray for Nigeria.

Disqualified PDP presidential aspirants face panel Tuesday

Reports are that the disqualified aspirants, whose identities have not been made known, will today appear before the party’s Presidential Screening Appeal Panel.

Membership of the Appeal Panel comprises the 19 members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and six members of the Board of Trustees (BoT), who will hear complaints from the two disqualified aspirants.

FIFA fines Nigeria ₦64m, orders Eagles to play one match without fans

World football governing body, FIFA, Monday, imposed a ₦64 million (150, 000 Swiss francs) fine on Nigeria for crowd disturbances that followed the Super Eagles’ inability to beat Ghana and qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

To vent their anger and frustration over the Super Eagles’ failed World Cup qualifying match on March 29, 2022, at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, football fans at the stadium went berserk, destroying everything in sight.

Ambode group say the former governor is ready to face Sanwo-Olu in primary

The chairman of the Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Organisation (AMCO) and former Commissioner for Energy and Mineral resources, Wale Oluwo, said during a radio programme, CityTalks with Reuben Abati. that structures are in place to challenge Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket.

Oluwo said, “Ambode is seriously interested in what happens in Lagos in 2023 and that “interest aligns with the expectation of the people. We will lead people to their expectations.”

MET Gala 2022: Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion Evan, Mock get amazingly gilded

The world saw bedazzled garments and gold layered on gold as guests tried to key into the Gilded Glamor theme. As the women arrived gilded, the men also came with ‘on brand’ outfits.

Blake Lively, one of the evening’s co-hosts, wore a bronze and rose gold look that later became a shimmery layer of baby blue as a large bow was pulled. Her look drew inspiration from the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and the blue ceiling of Grand Central Station.

Follow #MetGala2022 on social media platforms to see all the looks.