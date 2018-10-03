BREAKING: APC NWC panel declares Sanwo-Olu winner of Lagos governorship primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee primary election panel for Lagos has declared Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the party’s governorship primary in the state.

The chairman of the panel, Clement Ebri made the declaration on Wednesday.

Prior to the declaration there had been a conflict between the NWC panel and the Lagos APC chairman, Tunde Balogun on the election.

During the election held across the 20 local governments and 37 Local Council Development Associations (LCDAs), Sanwo-Olu polled 970,851 votes while his contender, the incumbent governor Akinwunmi Ambode had 72, 901 votes.

The election result was signed by the leader of the NWC, Clement Ebri, and announced by the state chapter of APC chairman, Tunde Balogun, in favour of Sanwo-Olu.

