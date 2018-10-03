Schneider Electric is adding value to the agriculture sector

Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management and automation says it will continue to provide quality service delivery to enhance productivity in the agriculture sector.

This was one of several things the company disclosed at a gathering with the media where it showcased some of its innovations and projections.

Speaking at the press conference, the Head, Offer Marketing & Business Development, Global Strategy, Schneider Electric, Ifeanyi Odoh, said, “The company is doing this in a bid to improve the quality of life and change the way people do business in those areas.”

The company in partnership with Blue Carmel Energy currently power a 42kW solar solution in a farm in Adamawa. This initiative is geared towards optimising energy and ensuring farm productivity. Not only is the farm fully powered, the residence of farm workers also have uninterrupted power supply.

Obinna Uche, Director, Projects and Services, Schneider Electric; Mojola Ola, Head, Partner Projects, Schneider Electric; Viviane Mike-Eze, Marketing Communications
Manager, Schneider Electric; Ifeanyi Odoh, Head, Offer Marketing and Business Development, Schneider Electric.

Speaking on its capacity building programme, the firm’s marketing Communications manager, Viviane Mike-Eze, said, “We have a strong focus on training/capacity building, and well over 140,000 people have been trained globally by us.”

She added that “we have set up dedicated programmes to support young teenage girls, including entrepreneurship and renewable energy courses.

“We are leveraging partnerships with credible institutions like the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN).”

In September, Schneider Electric partnered with the University of Ibadan to establish a laboratory to facilitate learning and expose students to new areas of opportunities.

Dolapo is a writer and journalist who works with YNaija. He has interests in Christianity, politics and sports.

