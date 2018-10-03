Entertainment Roundup: Nicki Minaj reveals past ”violent” relationship in documentary teaser | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Mac Miller’s life will be celebrated with a big show

The show – Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life –  is set to hold Los Angeles will feature some of music’s biggest acts like Travis ScottChance The RapperJohn MayerTy Dolla $ignMiguel and many.

Proceeds from the show will benefit The Mac Miller Circles Fund and will go down Halloween night at The Greek Theatre. Mac’s mom, Karen, made the announcement for the show, saying, “Thank you to all the artists, friends and partners for helping to bring this all to fruition .. in honour of wonderful Malcolm .. who is in all of our hearts.”

Mac died at his home in Los Angeles September 7 of an apparent drug overdose.

Chris Hemsworth thinks his career ”Suffered” because he became a dad

He said, “I do wonder sometimes if we [wife Elsa] hadn’t met, what my career would look like. Have I made decisions based on that? How has that influenced me?”

He continues, “There are times when I’ve thought, ‘Wow, because having kids is more important to me, some of my roles have suffered.'”

Not that the star regrets having a family, but he knows he had had to make sacrifices for his three kids, SashaIndia Rose and Tristan.

There’s definitely a couple of films I could’ve put way more energy into but I was like, ‘No, I’d rather be with my kids.'”

Nicki Minaj is letting fans in like never before in her upcoming documentary, Queen 

The 35-year-old rapper shared two clips from the revealing project, which does not yet have a release date, via social media on Tuesday.

Maybe some people would describe me as abrasive or bitchy or whatever because I vowed from that age no man would ever abuse me, call out my name or treat me like that,” she described as tears fell down her face. “Then all of a sudden, that was my life.”

#Queen The documentary – Coming Soon

#Queen The Documentary Coming Soon [Pt. 2]

