The Big 5: Lagos APC declares Sanwo-Olu as its flag bearer; Ambode is doing well but not a good party man – Tinubu | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has upheld the results of Tuesday’s governorship primaries in Lagos,which returned Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the exercise, having polled 970,851 votes to defeat incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode with 72,901 votes.

The result was announced by the state party chairman, Tunji Balogun, at the state headquarters of the party in Ogba, Ikeja, on Tuesday night.

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday said he considered it insulting, for anyone to suggest there is a feud between him and the embattled Lagos governor Akinwunmi Ambode, adding that he had to submit himself to the wishes of the party.

Tinubu who disclosed this while speaking with journalists at Ward C, Ikeja Local Government Area, at the conclusion of voting in the Lagos APC governorship primary said,“I brought Ambode to the people, he was a civil servant under me. He performed very well as a civil servant. And when he showed interest in politics after leadership courses in Harvard and others we gave him the opportunity and we presented him to the party and the party accepted him.”

“Who did I support in 2014? Ambode. Life is dynamic. It’s those who made me the leader of the structure in Lagos who said it was what they want. It’s only if you have followers that you’re a leader in democracy.

“Ambode Akin, he’s doing well, yes; he hasn’t been a good party man; not only the glamour, not only about brick and mortal. A talent is determined by character. For you to become an influential person, you have to respond to the yearnings of the people. This is politics; democracy, one man, one vote.”

Senator Dino Melaye has emerged as the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) for the Kogi West senatorial district election in 2019 after clinching victory at the party’s primary conducted on Tuesday at the Prestige Hotel in Kabba, headquarters of the senatorial district.

Returning officer for the exercise, Jude Sule, said Melaye scored all the votes of the 800 plus delegates from the seven council areas that constitute the district, after two Senatorial aspirants, Tolorunjuwon Faniyi and Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf earlier stepped down for Melaye for him to emerge unopposed.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Tuesday announced that it will hold its National Convention in Abuja on Saturday where 4,500 delegates will decide its Presidential candidate for the 2019 general elections and also elect its new National Executive Committee (NEC) members.

Chairman of the convention’s Publicity Sub-Committee, Prof Rufai Alkali, who addressed newsmen, said the convention was the result of a “participatory process which began over a month ago at the level of respective wards, Local Government Areas, states and zones, adding that “five distinguished Nigerians have signified their interest and purchased nomination forms for the Presidential election.”

“We call on INEC to step up its efforts in ensuring that the forthcoming general elections in 2019 are conducted transparently in an atmosphere of peace and orderliness so that the outcome will be acceptable to all Nigerians,” he added.

The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has assured its members of a transparent and successful National Convention in Port Harcourt on Saturday, as it elects its presidential candidate for the February 16 presidential elections.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, who gave the assurance while addressing journalists on the party’s preparation for the convention, said arrangements have been made in such that each presidential aspirant will nominate two people to be members of the accreditation Committee and two people to be part of the electoral committee, stressing that he essence of these is to showcase the transparency and the openness of the process.

“We are doing everything possible to carry everybody along. Unlike where the presidential aspirants only nominate agents, they will be part of the process to nominate members of the accreditation and electoral committee,” he said.