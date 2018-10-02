Oshiomhole supports APC Lagos chapter, affirms governorship primaries result

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has dismissed the cancellation of the Lagos governorship primaries held on Tuesday, thereby, ignoring all the controversy that surrounded the conduct of the primaries.

The National Working Committee (NWC) Panel responsible for the primary had earlier cancelled the primary and called for a fresh one on Wednesday, October 3. NWC’s pronouncement came just a few hours after primaries were concluded, and collation of votes was already underway.

But briefing newsmen shortly after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed doors, Oshiomhole affirmed the result.

The Lagos chapter of the APC, also, described as peaceful and transparent, the governorship primaries.

The state chairman, Tunde Balogun stated this while addressing journalists in Lagos, saying that people conducted themselves well during the election and it was violent free and constitutional.

Balogun declared Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the party’s governorship primary.

Balogun declared that Sanwo-Olu polled 970,851 votes to defeat incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode with 72,901 votes.