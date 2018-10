The Deputy Governor of Lagos, Idiat Adebule has abandoned the Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode for his opponent, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking at ward A and D in Iba local council development area where she participated in the governorship primary of the APC, she said, “the party has chosen a man and it is that man that I will support and follow.”

The primaries across the state are ongoing.