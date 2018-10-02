“Political slaughter” “Game over!” | See the top 10 reactions to the #LagosAPCPrimaries

The last few weeks have been ‘politically active’ for the Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and residents of the state.

It started with a rumour that the governor had fallen short of the favour of party chieftains in the state, especially the National Leader, Bola Tinubu. Then, it became a heated conversation.

Two days ago, Ambode held a world press conference throwing stones at his opponent, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which most likely prompted Tinubu to formally endorse Sanwo-Olu, who has replied his opponent.

The primaries, which was moved twice and finally to October 2, 2018, has since come with a lot of drama on social media and at the Wards where Ambode has been taking a nasty beating.

Exhibit A:

At Ward F2 and F3 in Surulere Local Government, voters declare support for Babajide Sanwo-Olu. #LagosAPCPrimaries pic.twitter.com/DWEo24WJrx — Y! Online (@YNaija) October 2, 2018

See the reactions below:

The majority of the voters at this #LagosAPCPrimaries are the market women,aged people and people out of jobs or who don't have jobs. Most elites are in their offices working and trying to earn a living. That shows, election won't be won on Social Media. — Wealth Michael (@1dakind) October 2, 2018

Wait wait. Nobody voted for Ambode 🙄 what happened to the LASG staffs, the Government House Staffs, His P.A, seceretary, His Deputy, friends, everyone around him ? No one voted for him 😮 cold world 🌎#LagosAPCPrimaries — #GiveAGirlChildAPad (@thepamilerin) October 2, 2018

With the results showing already, I’m sure Ambode’s wife also voted him out #LagosAPCPrimaries — #GiveAGirlChildAPad (@thepamilerin) October 2, 2018

Sanwo-Olu who many of us don’t know, has Thousands of votes against Ambode, a governor we all know 😮 How #LagosAPCPrimaries — #GiveAGirlChildAPad (@thepamilerin) October 2, 2018

The early results from this #LagosAPCPrimaries are unbelievable. It is staggering that a sitting governor can induce this level of anger within his own party. After all is said, the fact is obvious; Ambode lost everyone. Godfather,party & the public. It is pathetic. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) October 2, 2018

Most people don’t even know who Sanwo-Olu is. They just wanted Ambode out. Ambode must have messed up big time. #LagosAPCPrimaries — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) October 2, 2018

They call it God fatherism, I call it slavery. Quite pathetic #LagosAPCPrimaries — obajulu tinia (@tinia50) October 2, 2018

I remembered one guy saying Akinwunmi Ambode employed 1300 teachers into primary education system; and Provided free medical services and psychosocial therapy to 700 survivors of domestic and sexual violence. It touched me mehn. #IamWithHim pic.twitter.com/VEZXNY44nT — Bhadmus Hakeem (@Bhadoosky) October 2, 2018

If the gobsmacking preliminary results of the #APCLagosPrimaries are true, then the political slaughter of Ambode's candidacy will be remembered as a legendary example of the complete efficacy and utter ruthlessness of Nigeria's patronage system. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) October 2, 2018

Today's Guber #LagosAPCPrimaries between Sanwo-Olu and Ambode can be likened to a case of female tenants fighting another newly packed in female tenant & the landlord (Tinubu) supporting the new one cos he wants to change p*ssy. They all don't have good intentions for the masses pic.twitter.com/iHJHdcSxsc — Temitope eyan Stevo (@tosteInc) October 2, 2018

Because the internet keeps giving and giving, we couldn’t resist…

This figures are 2 ridiculous, even if u wan 2 do this dont play on our intelligence, how many people are in a ward, are they all entrepreneurs that they are available to vote on a workday, He will have his own loyalist so aint they voting also, it ridiculous #APCLagosPrimaries — Lemon Oluwatobi (@LemonOD) October 2, 2018

They didn't only want to remove Ambode as the Governor, they also want to humiliate him. How can a whole incumbent Governor be having 0 votes in a whole ward??? #LagosAPCPrimaries — C H R I S (@chris_ezihuo) October 2, 2018

The figures from Lagos, for Sanwo-olu, are quite damning [and embarrassing] on the incumbent Governor. — Johannes Tobi W. (@Johannxs) October 2, 2018

Bhet, I don't understand this #LagosAPCPrimaries… Ambode is just getting binary votes. So almost all APCmembers don't like him? Godfather, exco, senator, commissioner, even his deputy and his polling agent? Haba! — Femi MJ (@femiMJ) October 2, 2018

The type of beating they are beating ambode is that one they’ll soak your pankere inside kerosene and then two senior boys will carry you and they’ll flog you on assembly 😭😭 — PASTOR OLA 😇 (@Biisi96) October 2, 2018

Even if Governor Ambode crosses to the PDP after this #LagosAPCPrimaries, he doesn't look like someone can cause any serious political disruption in the state. His electoral value is zero! — Nurudeen Lawal (@Tunbosunlawal) October 2, 2018

Ambode's only hope now is to join the PDP "if they'll give him the ticket". What he should do is join them later but concede defeat now, congratulate Sanwo-Olu and play along with APC because if he ports now they'll impeach him. — Investment Advisor (@realHopeProsper) October 2, 2018

I think these Sychophantic #IamWithHim people were not there to vote,just here on Twitter shouting. Same way Jonathan was made to believe he's winning. Ambode's media team needs to be flogged,how can this kinda trend start just after we are seeing the results? #LagosAPCPrimaries — The Femi Sobodu (@femisobodu) October 2, 2018

GAME OVER: Sanwo-Olu defeats Governor Ambode in Lagos APC primaries. pic.twitter.com/LmmgIVf4lt — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) October 2, 2018

For all the pains I went through every time I had my vehicle tire bursted or had someone bashed my vehicle or myself bashing someone's vehicle due to too many potholes and very bad conditions of Lagos Roads, #LagosAPCPrimaries results can be only be soothing relief. — Haroon Akpata (@iam_FPresident) October 2, 2018

Judas Iscariot when he sees what Lagos APC members are doing to Ambode #LagosAPCprimaries pic.twitter.com/tXPqdqZb2z — Uncle Stephen (@ItsUncleStephen) October 2, 2018

How many votes did Governor Ambode get in the Quilox constituency?

Cos that will be Judas level of betrayal. #LagosAPCPrimaries pic.twitter.com/cDNvZxzx8J — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) October 2, 2018