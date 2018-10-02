“Political slaughter” “Game over!” | See the top 10 reactions to the #LagosAPCPrimaries

The last few weeks have been ‘politically active’ for the Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and residents of the state.

It started with a rumour that the governor had fallen short of the favour of party chieftains in the state, especially the National Leader, Bola Tinubu. Then, it became a heated conversation.

Two days ago, Ambode held a world press conference throwing stones at his opponent, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which most likely prompted Tinubu to formally endorse Sanwo-Olu, who has replied his opponent.

The primaries, which was moved twice and finally to October 2, 2018, has since come with a lot of drama on social media and at the Wards where Ambode has been taking a nasty beating.

Exhibit A:

See the reactions below:

 

Because the internet keeps giving and giving, we couldn’t resist…

