Mourinho under fire for Manchester United’s woes

It’s been a rough patch for the Red Devils and all fingers are pointing to the coaching staff, Jose Mourinho to be precise. The award-winning manager has come under fire, in light of Manchester United’s current predicament.

From the recent video which surfaced on the internet a few days ago, (displaying a confrontation between ‘The special one’ and FIFA World Cup champion Paul Pogba), to their surprising loses against Tottenham Hostspur and most recently West Ham, people are beginning to question, if the coach is the right fit for the team.

Fans of the club are outraged at the recent losses, (making this the worst start the team has ever had in since the Premier League began), and the brewing tension that seems to be ensuing between the players and the coaching staff, particularly between Pogba and Mourinho, raising speculations if the negativity in the training camp is the reason the team seems sidetracked.

Manchester United takes on Valencia in a group stage UEFA Champions League game today at Old Trafford and the question everyone wants answered is, ‘will Paul Pogba start?’ There is little doubt that if Manchester loses a home game to Valencia, Mourinho would face some backlash and ultimately his job might be on the line.

In the Valencia pre-match press conference, Mourinho was asked, if he felt his job was on the line to which he replied ‘No, I don’t think so.’ Pictures of him on the training ground depict he is somewhat calmer than one would think.

With the way things are going, the front office might be faced with the decision of getting rid of either Pogba or Mourinho. But realistically speaking, when a team falls into a slum, the managerial team is more to blame than the players. It is the job of a manager to put together a team that wins games.

Could Mourinho’s job be at stake or will Manchester keep faith and continue to follow the leadership of the 2-time UCL champion?