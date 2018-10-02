Mourinho under fire for Manchester United’s woes

It’s been a rough patch for the Red Devils and all fingers are pointing to the coaching staff, Jose Mourinho to be precise. The award-winning manager has come under fire, in light of Manchester United’s current predicament.

From the recent video which surfaced on the internet a few days ago, (displaying a confrontation between ‘The special one’ and FIFA World Cup champion Paul Pogba), to their surprising loses against Tottenham Hostspur and most recently West Ham, people are beginning to question, if the coach is the right fit for the team.

Fans of the club are outraged at the recent losses, (making this the worst start the team has ever had in since the Premier League began), and the brewing tension that seems to be ensuing between the players and the coaching staff, particularly between Pogba and Mourinho, raising speculations if the negativity in the training camp is the reason the team seems sidetracked.

Manchester United takes on Valencia in a group stage UEFA Champions League game today at Old Trafford and the question everyone wants answered is, ‘will Paul Pogba start?’ There is little doubt that if Manchester loses a home game to Valencia, Mourinho would face some backlash and ultimately his job might be on the line.

In the Valencia pre-match press conference, Mourinho was asked, if he felt his job was on the line to which he replied ‘No, I don’t think so.’ Pictures of him on the training ground depict he is somewhat calmer than one would think.

With the way things are going, the front office might be faced with the decision of getting rid of either Pogba or Mourinho. But realistically speaking, when a team falls into a slum, the managerial team is more to blame than the players. It is the job of a manager to put together a team that wins games.

Could Mourinho’s job be at stake or will Manchester keep faith and continue to follow the leadership of the 2-time UCL champion?

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Chinedu Okafor September 28, 2018

The biggest fight in UFC history is happening and we are here for it

Do you like your sports with a little blood and gore? Then buckle up for UFC229! The bad boy of ...

Chinedu Okafor September 27, 2018

Victory hungry D’Tigress to deal with USA at #FIBAWWC quarterfinal, who wins it?

Apart from football, basketball is another game laden with gifted athletes and, Nigeria’s female basketball team is not too far ...

Bernard Dayo September 25, 2018

Idris Elba hosted The Best FIFA Football Awards 2018, but should he stick to acting from now on?

Last night’s Best FIFA Football Award was sort of weird. And not in a good way. The most surprising omission ...

Chinedu Okafor September 24, 2018

#TheBest FIFA Football Awards: Modric beats Ronaldo, Salah to win men’s player award

The Best FIFA Football Awards is a prestigious event in the world of sports, honouring football players that have been ...

Chinedu Okafor September 24, 2018

Tiger Woods’ PGA victory is the comeback we’ve all been waiting for

Well… you can say Tiger Woods is back. It’s been five years since we witnessed Tiger Woods win a tournament, but ...

Chinedu Okafor September 22, 2018

With Anthony Joshua and Povetkin both having good records, who wins the fight today?

On September 22, 2018 (today), 28-year-old, British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua faces off against 38-year-old, Soviet boxer, Alexander Povetkin in front ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail