APC NWC panel distances self from ongoing Lagos primaries

The National Working Committee (NWC) panel in charge of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Lagos has dissociated itself from the ongoing exercise, TheCable reports.

The committee opposed the option A4 mode used in the election, expressing a preference for secret ballot system.

Option A4, still known as an open ballot, is a system where voters queue behind the agent or representative of their preferred candidates.

