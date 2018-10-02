Emeka Anyaoku: Nigeria would be lucky to have Kingsley Moghalu as President

Emeka Anyaoku, the former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, has stated that the country would be lucky to have Kingsley Moghalu, the presidential flagbearer of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), as president.

Sharing his thoughts during a flight to Nigeria with Chukwuka Xavier Obi – who posted the conversation on Twitter – Chief Anyaoku said that he refuses to stop believing in Nigeria, even though he wrongly believed, just like Wole Soyinka, that President Muhammadu Buhari had changed.

Upon being asked which of the presidential aspirants in the 2019 elections he thinks can “birth the Nigeria that heads in the direction we all want”, Chukuwuka explained that after a brief pause, the former diplomat said, “We’d be lucky to have Kingsley Moghalu”.

Stating that the political clime in Nigeria has become worse than 2015, Chief Emeka said to the advertising executive: “It’s up to you guys now. I’m done. I’m at ‘The Departure Lounge’. All I can do is pray that my flight continues to be delayed.”

