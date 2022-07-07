Is Ambode picking the LP’s guber ticket?

Many times, when you hear or see stories about Nigerian politicians, please wait a bit for another story that will debunk the previous one. Sometimes, it’s not even the politicians talking, it’s their minions who seem to be well informed about the personal lives of the said politicians, just like one report today.

“I am told by a reliable source that Ambode has finished paperwork to join the Labour Party as their Gubernatorial candidate, but some Lagos APC chieftains close to him are pressuring him against it. They have promised him a ministerial position in the event APC returns to power,” a Twitter user, identified as Kereti said.

Another Twitter user, identified as Samzy said via his verified Twitter handle, “Former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode has Reportedly Picked a Labour Party Gubernatorial Ticket for the 2023 Lagos Polls.”

Now, Sahara Reporters has now reported that one of the aides to the former Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who spoke on condition of anonymity has debunked the claim that he left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to join the Labour Party.

“Ambode is a very loyal member of APC. What you are reading is just a lie that they (bloggers) want to use to cause more problems to Ambode.

“He is not going anywhere. He is still with APC,” the aide said.

One of Ambode’s last tweets asked Nigerian youths to go get their PVCs, but he did not specify that he wanted to contest.

“The youths are coming. The power is in their hands. Go and get your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ready. Your future is NOW!” His tweet reads.

Akinwunmi Ambode

Ambode, who was Lagos governor from 2015 to 2019, in a tweet said his projects while in office have received an overwhelming endorsement from many Nigerians.

Ambode’s statement came after encouragement from some groups in Lagos urging him to re-contest for the office of Lagos governor for another four years.

If Ambode decides to contest, he’ll be running an APC hierarchy that includes Bola Tinubu, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is the current governor of Lagos.

When Ambode lost to Sanwo-Olu, there were claims by the APC hierarchy that he had sidelined them during his administration, so they could not allow that to continue and supported Sanwo-Olu instead.

And, if Ambode runs now, he may get increased support from social media users, but we do not know that he has moved to the Labour Party yet.