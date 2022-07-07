Sallah: FG declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays for celebrations￼

To mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the Federal Government has declared Monday, 11 and Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as public holidays.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, announced this in a statement by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Shuaib Belgore.

Aregbesola, who congratulated all Muslims and Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora on the occasion, urged them to use the period to pray for peace and prosperity for the country.

“I call on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, considering the challenges of insecurity we face at the moment,” the statement read in part.

According to him, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to the security of lives and properties of all Nigerians, empowering the citizens for successful living, the provisions of social investments programmes and adequate security in the schools.

The minister urged Nigerians to take responsibility by reporting any suspicious individuals and criminal activities they observed around them to law enforcement agencies.

He also enjoined Nigerians to be vigilant and observant of intruders in their communities.

“We must all take responsibility for the security of lives and property as we celebrate this year’s festival,” he said.

“Aregbesola craved the indulgence of Nigerians to come together, put our heads, hearts, and all we have together, in order to achieve relative peace for harmonious coexistence and put an end to insecurities in Nigeria”, the statement added.

He also assured Nigerians of the government’s protection of all under the law, maintenance of law and order, and keeping the peace in all situations.

Are people celebrating Sallah?

Some traders in Lagos have told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at ram markets in Agege and Alagbado areas of the state that business had been low.

“Business is very low, people are not just buying. Around this time last year I already sold many of my rams. But this year, things are different. I understand things are difficult. Many people will like to buy but cannot afford the animals.

“And if people don’t buy, we cannot sell. We are, however, optimistic that we will record some reasonable patronage before Sallah,” Aliu Dodo, a ram seller in Agege said.

Another dealer, Mubarak Daudu, who sells at Alagbado area of the state, also complained of low patronage of his animals.

“We have low sales this year compared to the previous years.

“Despite the security challenges in the north and high cost of transportation of rams from there Lagos, we are not really selling many of our rams,” he told NAN.

He said the ram he sold for NGN85,000 could not be bought for NGN150,000 this year due to high costs of transporting the animals from the north.

Waliu Mustapha, another seller at Meiran in Ojokoro area of the state, said he might not bring many animals to Lagos next year owing to the low patronage he was recording now.

“Things are just dull. I may not bring many rams next year. How can one explain that I have not sold 30 out of the 123 rams that I brought? Things are just down,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rasaq Ajala, Executive Chairman Odi-Olowo Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area (LCDA), has subsidised rams for Muslim faithful in Mushin community.

Ajala, while addressing a crowd of residents at the council secretariat on Thursday, said the step was to help those people who were not empowered enough to buy rams.

From Twitter

Sallah spirit is 0 this time around 😔 — Athena🧘🏼‍♀️ (@Fatma_Zarah) July 7, 2022

Because Sallah is approaching my friends who I haven’t heard from in over 6 months have started WhatsApping me hmm… they don’t know by tomorrow evening then my phone dey switched off. — Don (@Opresii) July 7, 2022

This Sallah celebration is looking so boring…😥 — thevee07 (@SmallVik) July 7, 2022

95% of the free rams we get during EID come from our Christian friends and fam.



I grew up in a house where i have to share food to our Christian fam and friends every Sallah.



This is the Nigeria I hope to see for my children. — Comrade Moh (@I_Am_marwa) July 7, 2022