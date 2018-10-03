Cristiano Ronaldo ‘firmly’ denies rape accusations

Cristiano Ronaldo had been accused of rape in 2009 in Las Vegas by Kathryn Mayorga.

The 33-year-old Juventus forward denied the accusations of rape against him, saying Wednesday that he had a “clear conscience” as he awaits the conclusions of an investigation.

“I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense,” Ronaldo said in a statement.

“My clear conscience will thereby allow me to wait with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations.”

I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 3, 2018

My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 3, 2018

The Nevada woman – Mayorga – sued Ronaldo and is participating in a police investigation of the soccer star. She is seeking to void a $375,000 settlement she alleges she was coerced into signing to keep quiet, according to the complaint seen by Reuters and according to her lawyer.

Lawyers for Ronaldo threatened to sue a German magazine that published the accusation.

The lawsuit contends that Ronaldo met Mayorga at a Las Vegas nightclub in June 2009 and the next night invited a group of people, including Mayorga, back to the penthouse suite where he was staying.

That night, the lawsuit alleges, Ronaldo asked the woman to perform a sexual act on him in a bathroom as she was changing into attire to wear in a hot tub. He then pulled her into a bedroom and raped her as she screamed “no, no, no,” the lawsuit said.

“When Cristiano Ronaldo completed the sexual assault of the plaintiff, he allowed her to leave the bedroom stating he was sorry, he was usually a gentleman,” the lawsuit said.