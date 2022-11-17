Manchester United must terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract – Gary Neville

Gary Neville has stated that Manchester United “know they have to terminate” Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract.

The Portugal forward told TalkTV that he had no respect for boss Erik ten Tag and felt “betrayed” by the club.

Ronaldo also slammed the club’s owners and former Manchester United teammates Neville and Wayne Rooney.

Some Manchester United fans believe the striker is destroying his legacy at Old Trafford.

“He wouldn’t have done this interview if he wanted a way back. He knew it would bring the headlines it has and be the end of his Manchester United career,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“I’m wondering what Manchester United are doing because the reality of it is they know they have to terminate Cristiano’s contract or they basically open up a precedent so any player can criticise them in the future.

“I agree with some of the things Cristiano has said, and many Manchester United fans will agree with many things Cristiano has said, but the reality is if you’re an employee within a business and say those things your employment has to terminate, and Manchester United have to do that in the next few days.”

Neville argued the club are also partially responsible for the way the relationship with Ronaldo has deteriorated.

“They could have come together a couple of weeks ago and navigated a pathway through what could have potentially been choppy seas to the shore but it’s not happened. They’ve both basically backed themselves into a corner,” he added.

“Exits don’t have to happen this way if both sides are proactive and mature.”

